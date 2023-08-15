1,235 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,801,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,139,743 shares of company stock worth $243,091,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $212.06 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average of $198.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.