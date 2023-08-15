12,172 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.9% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.33. 1,482,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,741. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average of $174.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.