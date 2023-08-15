12,049 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.68. The company had a trading volume of 798,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,003. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

