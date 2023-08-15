11,152 Shares in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOWL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bowlero to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Bowlero Trading Down 0.8 %

BOWL opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

