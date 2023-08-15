1,056 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KR opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

View Our Latest Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.