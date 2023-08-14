ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CNET stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.26. 6,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,306. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

