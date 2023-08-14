Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $124.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.