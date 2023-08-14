Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,197.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at $316,332,988.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.