XYO (XYO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $382,326.06

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. XYO has a market capitalization of $47.44 million and $382,326.06 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013808 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,606.35 or 0.99997048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00356593 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $390,293.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.