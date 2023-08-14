Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.19, but opened at $22.75. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 37,702 shares.

Specifically, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $734,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $97,196.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,514 over the last 90 days. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPOF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

