XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

XPO stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.22. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in XPO during the second quarter worth $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC raised its stake in XPO by 308.0% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after buying an additional 1,919,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth $34,825,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

