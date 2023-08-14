XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Update

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,080,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 47,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in XPeng by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after buying an additional 1,719,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in XPeng by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,748,000 after buying an additional 1,001,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

XPEV stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

