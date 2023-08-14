XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Downgraded by DA Davidson

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of XOS in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. XOS has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in XOS by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XOS in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

