XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00007355 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $61.10 million and $12,323.94 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

