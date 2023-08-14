WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$200.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$194.60.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$187.66 on Thursday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$143.66 and a one year high of C$187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$175.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$174.37. The firm has a market cap of C$23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

