WOW-token (WOW) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $232.23 million and $4.99 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003177 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007684 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02322347 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.