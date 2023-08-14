Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 15,830 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

