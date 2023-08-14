Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 655 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $340.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

