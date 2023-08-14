Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $233,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $381.82 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.07 and its 200 day moving average is $359.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

