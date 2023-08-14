Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Reaches $0.0065

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $719.65 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

