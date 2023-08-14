Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $7,351,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.63.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $352.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.33.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

