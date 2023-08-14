Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $120,000 Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $889.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFIC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

