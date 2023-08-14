Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 11,430 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

