Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $224,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $282.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.34. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

