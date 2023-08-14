Wintrust Investments LLC Has $300,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after buying an additional 871,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,645,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,004,000 after buying an additional 860,740 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.