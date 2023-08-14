Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IEF stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.