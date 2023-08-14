Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 2,583 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7,249.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 638,114 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 530,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.