Windle Wealth LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 4.5% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.78. 689,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,822. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
