Windle Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Windle Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.37. 771,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,512. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

