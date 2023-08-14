WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $155.55 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.08 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,626. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

