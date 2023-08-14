Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 4.0% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after acquiring an additional 347,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after buying an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after buying an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,052,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $84.56. 386,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,349. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

