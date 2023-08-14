Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Beazley (BZLYF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS: BZLYF) recently:

8/8/2023 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 825 ($10.54) to GBX 850 ($10.86).

7/28/2023 – Beazley had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.86) to GBX 815 ($10.42).

7/28/2023 – Beazley had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 825 ($10.54).

7/27/2023 – Beazley had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 921 ($11.77) to GBX 887 ($11.34).

7/17/2023 – Beazley had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 760 ($9.71) to GBX 700 ($8.95).

Beazley Stock Performance

BZLYF stock remained flat at $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Beazley plc has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.