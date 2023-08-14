Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for V.F. (VFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for V.F. (NYSE: VFC):

8/2/2023 – V.F. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – V.F. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – V.F. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

V.F. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. 1,388,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,046. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get VF Co alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $61,088,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 110,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of V.F. by 70.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VF Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.