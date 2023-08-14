Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.64. Weave Communications shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 37,760 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEAV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,434,055 shares in the company, valued at $82,741,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 321,550 shares of company stock worth $3,660,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

