Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,655,000 after purchasing an additional 496,017 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

