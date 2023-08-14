Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 6,148 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 12,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 9,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $129.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,224 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,702 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

