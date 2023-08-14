Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

