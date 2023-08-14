Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,259 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 154,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 136,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.36 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

