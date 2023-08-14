Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

ET opened at $12.77 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

