Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.