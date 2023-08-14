Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. GHE LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

