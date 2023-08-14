Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Prospect Hill Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mastercard by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $394.98 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The company has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.63 and a 200-day moving average of $374.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

