Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5,444.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $84.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

