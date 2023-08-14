Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 2.8 %

HEES opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.84 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.