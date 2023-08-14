Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $163.25 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.