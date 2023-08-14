Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $163.25 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
