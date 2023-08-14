Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $903,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $408.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

