Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 3.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $78.22 and last traded at $77.88. 1,705,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,757,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.
W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 1.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
