Warwick Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,728,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VEA traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.56. 472,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,865,384. The company has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.