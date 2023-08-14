Warwick Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,487. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.