Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.05. 127,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.